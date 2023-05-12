Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 12, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has decried systemic discrimination against the Luo community by the government of President William Ruto.

Addressing the residents of Kisumu County, Raila launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, claiming his administration contributed to stalled projects in the Nyanza region.

According to Raila, Ruto was subtly diverting money for the projects to other activities in different parts of the country.

He singled out the Ksh20 billion Koru-Soin Multi-purpose Dam, which he alleged had stalled despite money being allocated to finance its development.

“In last year’s budget, they allocated Ksh1.5 billion for phase one of the project. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the contractor had reported to the site at Koru-Soin Dam, that contractor was withdrawn by this government,” Raila claimed.

Besides, Raila claimed that the funds, allocated by Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for development in Nyanza, were misappropriated by Ruto’s administration.

“Money that was earmarked for this project was diverted to other projects,” Raila stated as he warned of unspecified consequences.

Raila further wondered why Koru-Soin Dam was not recently listed by President Ruto for construction, yet, its design, tender process, and commissioning were completed except for the release of finances.

“The Nyando Dam and Koru-Soin Dams must be put back into the budget because the people of this region are part of Kenya and equally taxpayers,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister visited victims of floods in Nyando Constituency in Kisumu County, where he distributed food and castigated the government for ignoring the plight of the residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST