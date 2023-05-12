Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he was once an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member.

Speaking on Thursday when he attended the launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s For The Record book, Gachagua recalled how he was once a member of Raila Odinga’s party together with Duale.

“I met Duale when we were in ODM. By the way, all of us were in ODM. President William Ruto was in ODM, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta was in ODM, and Musalia Mudavadi was in ODM,” the second in command said.

Gachagua urged the current ODM members to have respect for him and others who were in the party before.

“So these young boys who came to ODM the other day should respect us as their seniors in ODM. We developed a good relationship with Duale.

“Later we did several things in business. Later, he came to Parliament where he was our leader and gave us the necessary leadership,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST