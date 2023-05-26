Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 26, 2023 – President William Ruto’s pick for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji may be unfit to hold public office.

Apart from failing on Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity after dropping several high-voltage cases touching on Ruto’s close allies, Haji is corrupt as well.

This is after Auditor General Nancy Gathungu raised questions over millions spent by Haji without any accountability.

According to the 2021/2022 auditor general’s report on the National Government, the government lost Ksh9 million every year spent on rent for unused office space in Mombasa for staff in Noordin Haji’s office.

Additionally, the report noted that the government lost Ksh4 million on rent paid for unused space for offices in Machakos, concerns that were raised but Haji did not respond to.

The Auditor General also noted irregular expenditure on overtime allowance issued to employees of up to Ksh1 million within the financial year under Haji’s leadership.

Another red flag raised was salaries that were given to employees who were in an acting capacity beyond the stipulated period by the law.

The report explained that a review of the payroll and human resources records at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions revealed that seven employees appointed in an acting capacity, who were paid Kah1,665,358, acted for more than six months.

On Tuesday, May 16, Haji was nominated for the appointment as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) by Ruto.

