Friday, May 19, 2023 – The unceremonious sacking of Health PS Josephine Mburu and the entire Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board over the mosquito net scandal by President William Ruto leaves a lot to be desired.

This was revealed by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, who claimed that Health CS Susan Nakhumicha and Principal Secretary Peter Tum deliberately misled Ruto about the scandal.

In a statement, Ledama alleged that the Global Fund rejected KEMSA’s terms of procuring mosquito nets and decided to purchase and then KEMSA will store and distribute them.

“You were misled William Ruto by your CS Nakhumicha and your PS Tum on the global fund malaria project. The truth is, Global Fund rejected Kemsa Kenya terms and decided to purchase then KEMSA stores and distribute,” he claimed.

Ledama also claimed that CS Nakhumicha’s remarks on TV indicate there is a lot that is being hidden.

“The CS admitting on National TV that she was meddling with the affairs of KEMSA procurement by directing the CEO on procurement technology should send a signal to you that there is a lot to be desired on her part. The truth will come out,” he added.

Ruto disbanded the KEMSA board after he was briefed on the treated mosquito nets scandal. He also sacked Health PS Josephine Mburu and suspended KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani.

Irungu Nyakera was appointed as the chairperson of the KEMSA board, while Hezbon Oyieko Omollo, Bernard Kipkirui Bett, Dr. Jane Masiga, and Jane Nyagaturi Mbatia were named as new KEMSA board members.

