Thursday, May 25, 2023 – As the debate on the proposed housing levy continues raging, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has delivered bad news regarding President William Ruto’s scheme.

This is after he confirmed that Kenyans who falter on payment of the proposed affordable housing units along the 20 to 30-year repayment journey will be thrown out of the houses just like that.

While explaining the housing scheme to journalists at State House yesterday, Hinga also revealed that one will need to pay at least 10 percent of the value of the house before setting foot inside, contrary to the perception of many Kenyans that once you start paying 3% of your monthly salary, you get a house right away.

The PS also revealed more hidden charges that homeowners who qualify to participate in the programme, will be forced to pay that they may not be aware of.

“The criteria for allocation is ‘first past the gate’, you must have raised a 10 percent deposit for that unit and you must register at ‘Boma Yangu’,” PS Hinga said.

“You will pay a service charge because that is your house. The conversation is owners versus renting, you need to take care of that house,” he added.

Hinga also informed people who will opt to exit the Fund after the set seven years would only receive their contributions, while employers’ contributions on the employees’ accounts at the Fund will be held for a further seven years contrary to earlier reports that when you opt-out, you will receive all your money plus those contributed by your employer.

