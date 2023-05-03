Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has put administrative chiefs across the country on notice.

Speaking in Kajiado, Gachagua announced that 50% of the administrators were facing the sack.

This was due to their inability to contain drug and illicit brew abuse in their administrative units.

“We are willing to sack 50 per cent of you if you don’t deal with this. We will not do any transfers.”

“If an Officer Commanding Station (OCS) or commissioner cannot deal with the issue of drugs we will also relieve him of his duties,” he warned National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

The DP revealed that the idea to fire NGAOs had the full support of President William Ruto.

“The President and I cannot sit back and watch as a whole generation is wiped out. Within 14 days, we will take action,” he revealed while declaring Ruto’s stance in the matter.

However, Gachagua gave out a strategy on how the administrators can avoid being fired after the elapse of the two-week notice.

He explained that this could be achieved through the assistant chiefs, chiefs and OCS’s exchanging lists of drug and illicit brew peddlers.

