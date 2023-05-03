Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Former Fafi Member of Parliament, Abdikarim Osman, has accused the younger brother of Defence Cabinet Secretary, Adan Duale, of trying to evict him from his house to grab the land.

Duale’s brother, Adan Bare, stormed Abdikarim’s house and threatened to shoot his guard.

The former lawmaker shared a video of Bare attempting to withdraw his gun and shoot his guard in the presence of uniformed police officers.

Abdikarim said the house was leased to him by Kenya Railways but Duale’s brother has been trying to evict him.

He also accused Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Maingi of working in cahoots with Duale’s brother to evict him despite having a court order.

“We are a country of the rule of law and not the law of the rulers. Kenya Railways MD Philip Maingi is probably thinking that CS Aden Duale- the land grabber and political bully would forever shield him from the criminal liability of refusing to comply with a court order. Maingi even shared a ticket as a proof of him being out of the country, but for how long can the corrupt keep running?” he wrote on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.