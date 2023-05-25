Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – All Saints Cathedral Bishop Sammy Wainaina has linked President William Ruto’s government to the Shakahola massacre.

Shakahola massacre was executed by Good News International Pastor Ezekiel Mackenzie, who told his followers to starve to death to meet ‘Jesus’

Already, the government has exhumed over 239 bodies from Shakahola forest, Kilifi County and the number is expected to rise since many Kenyans have reported their missing loved ones.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Bishop Wainaina wondered how Pastor Mackenzie could have carried out his activities, leading to the death of over 200 people without the government noticing.

“Inquiry is important but I will not be surprised that politicians were involved in this. How can you bury all those people now almost getting to a thousand, and the government does not know?

“There are many bad eggs in the government but there are also bad eggs in the church as well,” Wainaina stated.

The outspoken cleric termed the situation in Kilifi as a ‘political cult’ interlinked with a ‘religious cult’ now punishing Kenyans.

Wainaina also recalled how he warned the Kenya Kwanza administration against focusing more on prayers than service delivery.

“I did say that when you have political cultism leaders who are politicians and nobody can question them that is political cultism.

“When you have pastors or religious leaders and then you see the government which is cultic together with religious cultism, that is poisonous and dangerous for the people,” he said.

