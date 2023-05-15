Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 15 May 2023 – A woman collapsed and died while worshipping at a church in Lang’ata on Sunday.

Her fellow church members thought that she had just fainted and handed her over to the church ushers.

Ushers rushed her to the nearby Mbagathi Hospital after her condition worsened.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Nairobi Police Commissioner Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway to establish the cause of her death.

“We are yet to establish the cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted once we have identified her. This will greatly assist our investigation,” he said.

“Our experts are working tirelessly to establish what happened. Preliminary findings show no visible injuries on the body at the time of inspection” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.