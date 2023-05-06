Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – A Migori High Court clerk and her boda boda rider were shot dead by a lone gunman on Friday morning.

Phoebe Auma was being ferried to the court by the rider when they were attacked.

According to onlookers, the gunman accosted Auma and her rider when they slowed down to join the busy Kisii-Migori highway.

The gunman was riding a motorbike with a concealed number plate.

Auma was shot twice in the neck and head, while the rider was shot in the head.

They died on the spot and their bodies were taken to a morgue in Migori town.

County police commander Mark Wanjala said they have launched investigations.

