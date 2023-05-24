Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Residents of Kang’oki in Thika woke up to a shocking scene after a body of an unidentified man was found in an abandoned car.

The car had been left near a local dumping site, adding to the grim nature of the situation.

Reports from a social media user, who shared photographs of the incident, suggest that the driver was actively seeking a suitable location to dispose of the body.

Unfortunately, during the process, the car stalled prompting the driver to hastily flee the scene, abandoning the vehicle in the process.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.