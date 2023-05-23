Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – Police have launched investigations into the death of 23-year-old Christine Njeri, who is alleged to have fallen from the eighth floor of a building on Monday.

Njeri was reportedly having a house party with 5 of her friends when she died.

The 5 are being treated as suspects by the police, who have locked them at Karuri police station.

Kiambaa Deputy County Commissioner Peter Maina confirmed the incident and said investigations of what happened before the deceased died have started.

“The police have started the probe. The suspects will record statements and help the detectives with all the details they will need, ”he said.

The suspects will assist detectives to establish what happened at the building.

Tenants said they only heard a loud sound of a falling object.

“We rushed out to see what was happening and we were shocked to see it was a lady’s body,” one of the tenants said.

The deceased’s body was taken to Kihara level 4 hospital mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.