Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – A concerned Kenyan has exposed a cult church in Uthiru through popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga.

According to the whistleblower, members of the cult that is disguised as a church worship naked and they are allowed to have sex with anyone.

There are frequent sex orgies in the church that is led by a guy called Mwaura.

The members reportedly follow everything Mwaura tells them blindly.

Teenagers are allegedly being introduced to the cult as soon as they finish class 8.

The cult church dubbed ‘Logo’s Fellow Church’ is located in their leader’s home and it is very secretive.

It also has several branches.

Read Martha’s shocking post.

