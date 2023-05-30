Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Shifting Towards Sustainable Solutions: Managing Dog Populations and Rabies Control in Kenya and Beyond

In many developing countries, dog culling policies have been implemented as a response to the challenges posed by stray dog populations. Stray dogs can pose risks to public health, such as the transmission of diseases like rabies, and they can also contribute to incidents of aggression or nuisance. In a recent article, World Animal Protection suggested that perhaps 10 million dogs are culled across the globe in the name of rabies control every year.

Moving Beyond Culling: Kenya’s Transition to a Comprehensive Approach

In the case of Kenya, rabies gradually spread across Kenya from 1912 to the mid-1970s, with fewer than 50 cases reported annually and less than half of the counties affected. Mandatory dog vaccinations in the 1950s-1970s slowed its spread. In the 1980s, the privatization of the veterinary sector led to a breakdown in rabies control, resulting in a peak in cases.

The Rabies Act of 1967 authorized the culling of stray dogs, and although replaced by the Control of Stray Dogs Act in 2019, euthanasia is still allowed for dangerous or unowned animals.

Realizing the inefficiency of dog culling to control their population, the Kenyan government has started transitioning to a more comprehensive policy regarding stray animals including sterilization, adoption, and education instead of culling. To eliminate human deaths from rabies by 2030, Kenya implemented a 15-year strategy focusing on mass dog vaccination, post-exposure prophylaxis, public awareness, and improved surveillance.

However, it is important to note that the Kenyan example stands as more of an exception than the rule. Many African countries continue to rely on mass killings of dogs, disregarding more effective, ethical, and modern methods of controlling the population of stray animals.

Dog Population Control in Africa

Across several countries in Africa, the issue of dog population control has become a pressing concern. Traditional methods such as mass culling, which involve the widespread killing of stray dogs, have proven ineffective, inhumane, and unsustainable. In Ethiopia, Nigeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania, and Rwanda, these outdated practices persist despite their limited success in addressing public health risks and reducing dog populations.

Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, resorts to mass culling operations, resulting in the killing of hundreds of thousands of stray dogs each year. The campaigns use poisoned meat, causing slow and painful deaths for the animals. The indiscriminate disposal of dead dogs on the streets poses health risks and generates an unpleasant odor. Despite the lack of results, the Addis Ababa Agricultural Bureau requests additional funds to expand the culling exercise.

Nigeria

In Nigeria, the dog meat market is thriving, particularly in certain states in the South-West and South-South regions. The market involves sellers and buyers, with specialized individuals responsible for preparing dog meat for sale. The process of killing the dogs is described as gruesome, involving the use of a noose and an iron rod to drag the selected dog out of its cage. The dog’s neck is then choked, leading to cries of helplessness. Despite the distressing nature of this practice, it continues to take place.

Uganda

Uganda still implements policies involving the killing of stray dogs and cats to prevent rabies. However, research has shown that this method is ineffective in eliminating the disease. In Uganda, the life of a village dog is described as harsh, with high mortality rates and various causes of morbidity and mortality, including infectious diseases, owner-initiated culling, and attacks by baboons. The lack of strong laws and enforcement on dog ownership and management has led to an overabundance of dogs on the streets, resulting in euthanasia measures to reduce nuisance and disease risks.

Niger

In Niger, the legislation lacks explicit recognition of animal sentience, and the duty of care from animal owners is limited to basic anti-cruelty provisions. Additionally, stray animals can be lawfully culled, further contributing to the cycle of ineffective population control.

Tanzania

In Tanzania, a dog cull was implemented in 2018, resulting in the shooting of around 200 dogs, most of which were domestic village dogs. However, despite the cull, stray and untreated canines have returned to the streets, causing concerns for residents who feel threatened by the increasing number of dogs. Efforts by animal welfare organizations, such as Eco Shamba Kilole (ESK) Lodge and Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS), have managed to temporarily halt the culling by reaching an agreement with local authorities. Nonetheless, the agreement’s effectiveness was limited, and the culling resumed after three years.

Rwanda

Rwanda has struggled with issues related to animal cruelty and welfare. Local authorities routinely engage in malicious activities, such as the poisoning of stray dogs, due to their negative image in the country. In Rwanda, during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, dogs were utilized to track down Tutsis who were hiding. Survivors of the genocide witnessed horrifying scenes of rabid dogs feeding on human remains and terrorizing people and animals alike. To prevent a public health crisis, the army, and UNAMIR soldiers issued an order to shoot all dogs on sight. This event even inspired the title of the Hollywood film “Shooting Dogs.” Detention dog policies require dogs to carry collars and undergo annual immunizations. Stray dogs found without owners are subject to shooting by veterinary authorities. However, limited education and enforcement surrounding animal welfare contribute to ongoing cruelty and inadequate protection.

The Fallacy of Dog Culling as an Effective Population Control Method

The practice of dog culling, contrary to its proponents’ assumptions, has been proven to be flawed in several ways.

Firstly, it fails to tackle the underlying causes of stray dog populations, such as lack of veterinary care, poor waste management, and insufficient education about responsible pet ownership. By focusing solely on reducing numbers through culling, governments overlook the need for comprehensive and sustainable solutions. Additionally, culling can be an ineffective strategy for population control. Studies have shown that when dogs are culled, it creates a void in the environment that is quickly filled by other stray dogs. This phenomenon, known as the “vacuum effect,” occurs because culling disrupts the social structure of dog populations. Consequently, the remaining dogs reproduce at higher rates to compensate for the reduced numbers, leading to minimal, if not counterproductive, impact on population control. Furthermore, there are moral and ethical implications associated with dog culling. This practice often involves inhumane methods such as mass shootings, poisoning, or electrocution. These methods not only cause unnecessary suffering to animals but also generate public outrage and condemnation, tarnishing the reputation of governments and authorities involved. Numerous studies have demonstrated that mass dog culling has no long-term effect on population control or the eradication of diseases like rabies. Culling fails to address the source of new or replacement animals, resulting in rapid population rebound and the emergence of younger dog populations susceptible to rabies. Indiscriminate culling can also disrupt vaccination programs and provoke public resistance, while inhumane methods pose health risks and harm the tourism industry.

Alternatives to Decrease Dog Populations

To effectively decrease dog populations, it is crucial to address the number of dogs being born and the influx of new dogs into communities. Here are some strategies that can be employed:

Decrease the number of dogs being born: Implementing surgical or chemical sterilization programs can significantly reduce the reproduction rates of dogs. Spaying and neutering initiatives should be encouraged and made accessible to pet owners, ensuring that the procedures are affordable and readily available. Enforce leash laws and animal confinement: Strictly enforcing leash laws and regulations regarding animal confinement can help prevent unplanned breeding and reduce the chances of dogs wandering freely and mating with strays. Responsible pet ownership should be promoted, emphasizing the importance of keeping dogs under control and preventing unwanted litters. Decrease the influx of new dogs: It is essential to address the factors that contribute to the presence of stray dogs in communities. Removing rubbish from streets and implementing effective waste management practices can minimize the availability of food sources that attract stray dogs. Additionally, providing rubbish bins with lids can help deter dogs from scavenging and reduce their population in urban areas. Discourage feeding community dogs: While it may seem compassionate to feed stray dogs, doing so can inadvertently encourage their presence and reproduction. Educating the public about the negative consequences of feeding community dogs and promoting alternative ways to support animal welfare, such as supporting local animal shelters or rescue organizations, can help reduce the influx of new dogs.

Combining these approaches with comprehensive educational campaigns about responsible pet ownership, access to veterinary care, and the benefits of adoption can lead to sustainable and humane solutions for decreasing dog populations.

Mass dog-culling policies in developing countries have proven to be inefficient, cruel, and costly. It is imperative for governments to shift towards sustainable solutions that prioritize animal welfare, responsible ownership, and comprehensive vaccination programs. By embracing alternatives, developing countries can effectively manage dog populations while protecting public health and promoting a compassionate society.