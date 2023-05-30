Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 30, 2023 – One Nandur Jatou Vongrim has said his wife is pregnant but he isn’t sure if he is responsible for the pregnancy.

Mr. Vongrim, who disclosed this in a Christian Facebook group on Monday, May 29, 2023, said he had been away for three months and returned to find out that his wife is one month pregnant.

“Pls hear me out and share my pain with me. I’m a couple of six months without any pregnancy to show out, my wife have been having miscarriage through out our marriage and we are going through all this is together until one day I went to my place.

Of work for three months and then come back and find my wife pregnant for one month and yet she is telling me I’m responsible should I cover up for her or send her out of my house? I need a child,” he wrote.