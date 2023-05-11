Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – An 18-year-old lady, Princess Owusu-Ansah of Royston, Hertfordshire, who live-streamed an attack in which she poured boiling water over a love rival before stabbing her in the leg has been jailed.

The incident took place at the victim’s house in East Dulwich on February 2. Owusu-Ansah let herself into her former-friend’s home and went on the attack, accusing her of seeing her boyfriend. Footage shows the victim scrambling to pull a duvet over herself for protection as Owusu-Ansah, from Royston, Hertfordshire, started to throw punches.

Owusu-Ansah was then seen propping the phone on a table in the victim’s bedroom, before rushing towards the woman wrapped in bedding with a kettle in her hand. After chucking the searing water the victim fell screaming between the bed and the wall, to which Owusu-Ansah yelled “don’t embarrass me” and “don’t piss me off, I’ve got a knife” before climbing on the bed and bashing the weapon against the wall.

The victim begged “please, please” as she hit the blade against the victim. Owusu-Ansah also trashed the woman’s room, smashing sentimental items. The survivor managed to flee to the street and call for help, and was later treated at Kings College Hospital south east London for non-life threatening stab wounds. A member of the public saw the video live streamed on February 2 and called the police.

At Inner London Crown Court Owusu-Ansah pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage. Owusu-Ansah was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage by Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective constable Abigail Ellyatt said “I hope this result brings the victim some comfort in knowing this violent offender has been brought to justice, and I admire the strength and courage she has shown throughout.”

Watch the video below