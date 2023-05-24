Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong after giving their relationship a second chance following a make-out at this year’s Coachella.

They were spotted out for a coffee date on Tuesday, May 23, in New York City, holding hands and looking super happy as they strolled around the Big Apple.

This is coming a little over a month after they were seen holding hands in Santa Monica on the heels of their music festival hookup.

The couple started dating back in 2019 and they stuck together through the pandemic, even quarantining together.

They broke up in November 2021 and there were rumors of Shawn moving on with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

However, the exes met up at Coachella and ended up kissing, hugging, and dancing in the desert.