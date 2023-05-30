Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 May 2023 – A middle-aged man identified as Maina wa Smacko has shocked Kenyans after it emerged that he faked his mother’s death to raise money for his own use.

According to reports on social media, Maina wa Smacko is a well-known Kameme FM and Coro FM fan.

When he reported that his mother had died through a call, he received condolence messages and monetary contributions to help in planning and giving his mother a decent send-off.

Today being the burial date, his friends who know him through the media mobilized to attend the burial only to be shocked after finding his mother in the farm tilling.

Having no other alternative, Maina’s friends had to tell his mother the reason for their visit and expressed their disappointment with the fake death story.

Netizens have taken to social media to call him out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.