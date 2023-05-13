Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has angered Kenyans after he trivialized the horrific Shakahola massacre, terming it as a small thing.

Speaking at Full Gospel Church in the Matangi area in Juja during a requiem mass for the late John Ndung’u, father to Juja MP George Koimburi, Gachagua defended the church, saying the happenings at Shakahola forest in Kilifi County are a small issue that should not be taken as an activity that happens in all religious institutions.

He noted that the government is only interested in weeding out rogue religious groups and will not in any way hurt or interfere with the operation of churches in the ongoing purge of cult sects in the country.

“The things witnessed in Kilifi are not about the Church but about individuals. The Church of Christ has many enemies because the devil is always at work day and night. They would want to use that small issue to give the Church of Christ a bad name,” said the DP.

“We are saying, let it be about individuals. Those two or three people among 10,000 people hiding in the Church to do the wrong things should be isolated from the Church so that the Church can prosper. “

“The church is a reflection of society and in society, there are two or more people who do the wrong things and those people must be isolated and action taken against them in their individual capacity,” said Gachagua.

“And let the followers of Satan not use that unfortunate event in Kilifi to castigate the Church of Christ. Our pastors are good people 99.9 per cent. Allow the government to weed out the 0.1 per cent giving the church of Christ a bad name,” he went on.

This comes as families of the victims are still reeling from the shock of losing their victims to the Pastor Paul Mackenzie-led cult.

Already, 179 bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola Forest as the operation to dig out more bodies continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.