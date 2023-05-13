Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – A sex-starved man has been soliciting sex from desperate job seekers.

A leaked chat of him demanding sex from a married lady who was looking for a job has surfaced on social media.

He demanded 3 rounds from the lady before giving her the job.

The lady agreed to dish out her goodies to him if he assured her that she will get the job but insisted that they must use protection.

She promised to visit him when her husband goes to work.

Check out the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.