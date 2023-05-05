Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 5, 2023 – Seven South Sudanese delegates who attended a peace conference in the southeast of the country were killed, a Norwegian humanitarian organisation said Thursday, May 4.

The seven were killed on Saturday in Imehejek in Eastern Equatoria state after attending a peace conference and being offered a ride in NCA cars.

The humanitarian organisation said three NCA employees, also from South Sudan, escaped unharmed, NCA said.

“We strongly condemn the attack on civilians and humanitarian aid workers,” the head of Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), Dagfinn Hoybraten, said in a statement.

“The attack demonstrates how demanding and complex it is to work in a country where the security situation is changing all the time,” he added.

The humanitarian organisation provided no other details, saying the attack was still under investigation.