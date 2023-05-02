Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – A senior Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politician has revealed the identity of a cabinet Secretary who ordered goons to torch a bus in Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

The 26-seater bus was burnt down along Ngong Road by goons who pretended they were demonstrating against the high cost of living.

Earlier reports indicated the goons were from the Kibra constituency which is a political bed nest of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

However, in a statement, ODM National Election Board Member Syntei Nchoe said it is Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, who ordered the goons to set the bus on fire to paint Azimio One Kenya Alliance in a bad light.

“Burning a matatu in Ngong road is diverting attention to the real issues today. We know who are responsible and it’s not Azimio protestors but goons sponsored by the government. Moses Kuria and his ilk already set that path. Wanaumiza Raila ama wananchi? Clueless,” Nchoe who is also a nominated MCA in Narok said.

