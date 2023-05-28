Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, wished the earth would open and swallow him on Saturday after he was heckled at a funeral in Navakholo Constituency.

The senator was heckled after he started defending the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government’s ambitious plan of overtaxing Kenyans through the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Khalwale had lashed out at a section of leaders who spoke before him, saying they were misleading the masses on the issue of taxes when the heckling began.

“On the issue of taxes, you ought to know that whoever is telling you that taxes have been increased is misleading. The budget bill will be read next month. That is a fact,” he said.

No sooner had he finished speaking, than the crowd started shouting ‘lies’ repeatedly.

“Lies, you are lying,” a voice could be heard from the crowd as others told him to go back to his seat.

The Deejay was forced to play music to contain the heckling that intensified.

Khalwale would later ask the Deejay to pause the music and continued with his speech.

“As the most senior leader in Kakamega, I have to tell my people the truth so that they know where the nation is headed,” he said amid murmurs.

The mourners did not relent.

Shouts of ‘lies’ still went on even as he insisted on addressing them.

“I agree that the cost of living is currently very high. But what the leaders ought to be discussing is how they will work to bring down the cost of living,” he continued even as the mourners intensified the heckling.

