Monday, May 22, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has advised President William Ruto on how to deal with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has said he will not retire from active politics.

Uhuru, who spoke at Ngong Racecourse during Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference on Monday, said he had a plan of retiring from active politics, but he realised that some of the party rebels are threatening and intimidating him to retire by force.

Uhuru said he is not a man to be threatened and he will not resign.

“I had decided that I would quit politics and engage in different things. I thought that the day we will have NDC, I would come to tell you that I had done my bit and it was time to have new leaders.”

“But some people have decided to go with threats and intimidation, today I want to tell them to look for someone else to intimidate, not Uhuru Kenyatta,” Uhuru said leaving the delegates in cheers.

But commenting on social media on Monday, Cherargei advised Ruto to stop or withhold Uhuru’s retirement benefit since the former president has confirmed he has no plan of retiring.

“I have listened keenly to Uhuru’s address at Jubilee NDC & realised he is still in denial, suffers from selective amnesia issuing impotent threats against imaginary enemies. Uhuru has confirmed he is not retiring from politics then the Presidential Retirements Benefits Act should kick in by withholding/stopping 100% perks entitled to a retired President,” Cherargei stated on his Twitter page.

