Thursday, May 11, 2023 – That it is becoming extremely difficult for President William Ruto to run the country is not in doubt.

So difficult that he had to call former President Uhuru Kenyatta to bail him out of the state of quagmire.

According to a well-placed source at State House, Ruto tried to reach out to Uhuru to beg for his help after he found himself between a rock and a hard place in vain.

Ruto urgently needed Uhuru to resolve the issue, but due to the bad blood between them following their bitter fallout after the 2022 General Election, Uhuru ignored him and refused to answer his call.

The sources revealed that Ruto even tried reaching Uhuru through his go-to person whom he called several times but he too did not answer.

Frustrated by the turn of events, Ruto was forced to call Azimio Leader Raila Odinga in the middle of the night and begged him to talk to his ‘brother’ Uhuru to help him out.

It is not clear if Raila managed to deliver the message to Uhuru and if the former Head of State agreed to help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.