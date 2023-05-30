Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 May 2023 – A suspected thief was caught on CCTV stealing a phone at a shop in Kahawe Wendani.

He went to the shop located at the Maguans building disguised as an ordinary customer but his mission was to steal.

He was captured on CCTV looking around to confirm that no one was seeing him before stealing a phone that was placed on the counter.

His face was clearly captured and the footage was shared on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.