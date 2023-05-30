Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 30, 2023 – A dumb thief went to a business premise in Utawala pretending to be a customer and surveyed around with the intention of stealing.

He visited the same business premise the next day and stole a phone that was placed on the counter.

However, he was not aware that he was being captured on CCTV cameras installed on the business premise.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.