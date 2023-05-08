Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Saturday visited the megachurch that Pastor Ezekiel Odero runs with his wife, Sarah, amid investigations into his alleged involvement in the Shakahola massacre.

Sources intimated that Raila was shocked by the mega premises Pastor Ezekiel has built in Mavueni, Kilifi County, and all the facilities therein, including an international school, a farm, and the New Life Prayer Centre and Church that hosts at least 50,000.

According to sources, Raila could not believe his eyes as to what he saw as he thought he was dreaming and in another country.

“He was shocked by what he saw and heard. They are parallel. A project of great possibilities and no sign of anything that he has been accused of, including any criminal activities,” said the source who also dined with the preacher, Raila and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

He vowed to visit the church again and support the noble projects undertaken by the wealthy evangelist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST