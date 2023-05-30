Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 30, 2023 – Former United Democratic Alliance Vice Chairman, Seth Panyako, has revealed what President William Ruto told him when he opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

Panyako, who is currently the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), resigned last week due to his stand against the Finance Bill 2023.

Panyako said before he resigned, he talked with President William Ruto, who is the UDA party leader.

He said President William Ruto told him to step down after he said the Finance Bill 2023 is oppressive and will make the cost of living go up..

“Rais Ruto alinipigia simu akaniambia nijiondoe kwa chama,” Panyako told journlaists on Tuesday.

Panyako said most Kenyans are against the bill and it is only United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs who are lying to the President that the bill has the support of all Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST