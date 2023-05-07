Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, May 7, 2023 – During the campaign period in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election, President William Ruto, who was then the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, accused the Kenyatta family and that of late former president Daniel Arap Moi of being behind the problems facing Kenyans.

Terming the two families ‘dynasties’, Ruto and his then running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, who branded themselves ‘hustlers’, castigated the Moi and Kenyatta by terming them bureaucrats who had enslaved Kenyans.

With Kenyans believing their ‘hustler gospel’, Ruto and Gachagua were elected as President and Deputy President respectively during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

When Ruto took the driver’s seat and Gachagua as the conductor, they started attacking the Kenyatta family with fury but surprisingly, they stopped attacking the Moi family led by Gideon Moi.

In fact, after taking power, Ruto awarded Menengai geothermal fields tender to supply power to Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

The company’s director is Gideon Moi’s son Kigen.

On the other side, Ruto is still attacking the Kenyatta family, claiming they don’t pay taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST