Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Pastor Ezekiel Odero’s elderly mother bore the biggest brunt of his arrest last week over the infamous Shakahola massacre.

This was revealed by pastor Ezekiel himself after he was released from police custody.

According to Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church, his arrest took a toll on his close relatives, his mother included.

Speaking in his church moments after his release, Pastor Ezekiel said his mother had been traumatized by the week-long tribulations he had been facing.

However, he expressed optimism that their family matriarch would get better soon.

“My biological father stopped talking a long time ago. My mother was greatly affected by this. But I believe they will get well soon. It got to a time when they could not talk,” he said.

The preacher was released on bail terms by the Shanzu Law Courts but was prohibited from commenting on the Shakahola massacre until his case is heard and determined

