Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – A consignment of uncustomed powdered milk worth over Sh75 Million has been recovered by detectives this afternoon, in a raid at a go-down located in Nairobi’s East lands suburbs.

In the well-coordinated operation conducted by sleuths from the Economic & Commercial Crimes Unit and KRA officers, 1,511 bags of powdered milk that had previously been declared unfit for human consumption at the Port of Mombasa, were recovered.

How the milk that had been condemned and was due for destruction found its way to a godown in Umoja III’s Mowlem area, is the current mystery that the sleuths are trying to unravel.

It is suspected that the consignment was sneaked from a Mombasa-based godown, before being hauled to Nairobi secretly for repackaging, to be sold to unsuspecting members of the public.

The detectives who were acting on intelligence received via the #FichuakwaDCI hotline, moved with speed and raided the premises where the 25-Kg bags which had the labels detailing their expiry dates removed and were ready for repackaging, were found.

The illegal shipment in which the Government lost over Sh32 Million in unpaid taxes was immediately declared unfit for human consumption, by officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Detectives are currently on a manhunt for the mastermind behind the high-level scheme which would have had devastating consequences on the health of Kenyans, had the powdered milk found its way to the local market.

We thank the member of the public who provided information regarding the consignment and call upon the larger public to emulate this example, for our collective safety and security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.