Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned former Mungiki Leader, Maina Njenga, a week after police raided his houses in Nairobi, Nakuru, and Nyandarua.

According to DCI, detectives based in Nakuru want to question Njenga over two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang, found at a home linked to him.

“In the raid conducted at Ngomongo village in Dundori ward, the officers who arrested 8 suspects aged between 37 and 54 also found three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition hidden in one of the rooms. One of the firearms recovered was a homemade pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced,” the DCI said in a statement, asking members of the public who know his whereabouts to volunteer information.

On May 12, Njenga alleged that three of his homes in Nairobi, Nakuru, and Nyandarua were raided by the police.

He said the teams, which arrived simultaneously at 4 am at his Lavington, Karen, and Nyandarua homes, told workers they were looking for him.

Some of the workers at his Nyahururu residence told the media that up to over 20 officers raided the home and demanded to search the house.

Maina Njenga is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST