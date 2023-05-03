Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Police detectives are yet to find any concrete evidence linking Pastor Ezekiel Odero to the Shakahola massacre.

This was revealed by Pastor Ezekiel’s lawyer Danstan Omari after an extended search by DCI detectives at the preacher’s vast home in Mavueni, Kilifi County, yesterday.

Speaking to the press, Omari stated that a team of officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accompanied by journalists, descended on the Mavueni Complex in search of evidence that would link Pastor Ezekiel to criminal acts.

He noted that the seven-hour search operation led to combing every inch and corner of the 300-acre multi-billion complex, but they found nothing incriminating.

“They spent more than seven hours looking for graves that might have been dug within the compound but there was none,” Omari stated.

When DCI officers failed to locate the graves within the compound, they turned their attention to other properties developed on the land.

The investigators seemed interested in getting bodies either kept or concealed from the general public eye within and without the complex.

“They then began looking for places where bodies could have been kept. The investigators went everywhere looking for a morgue within the complex but there was none,” he added.

After another fail, Omari claimed that the investigators did not give up but pressed on to establish the identity and role that each building played within the Prayer Centre.

He noted that DCI investigators were interested in knowing what was contained within the building and the details of the people living there.

“The investigators also searched for a possibility that the complex could have been hosting a hospital, but they arrived at the conclusion that there was no hospital within the compound.”

“Both Journalists and Investigators found no evidence that could link Pastor Ezekiel to any crime, leave alone the Shakahola Massacre,” Omari explained.

Omari, therefore, expressed confidence that it was a matter of time before Pastor Ezekiel gained his freedom and his Church re-opened since he did not commit any crime.

“I listened to Pastor Ezekiel for more than seven hours while I was with a team of lawyers, including Shadrack Wambui, Jared Magolo and Cliff Ombeta, I came to the conclusion that the man had done nothing wrong.”

“Pastor Ezekiel is being fought because he had been receiving a lot of money in terms of offerings, which he used to build primary schools, secondary schools, and a university,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST