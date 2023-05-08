Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – Controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko, has portrayed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as a party led by men who are always d!ck driven and don’t respect women.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Aoko, who was one time ODM Chairman John Mbadi’s social media manager, said for the 4 years she worked with the Raila Odinga-led party, she saw how women were being used as sex slaves by ODM senior leaders whom she said were only interested in sex rather than helping the needy women.

Aoko gave the example of the current Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, whom she said was forced to have sex with ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, to get the party’s nomination ticket in the last year’s general election.

“Raila is not exclusive, all the atrocities people are going through ODM is because of him. Ata Edwin Edwin W. Sifuna Edwin W. Sifuna alitoa Passaris suruari ndio apitishwe kura, ODM is ROTTEN TO THE CORE.I DARE THEM to come out and deny my claims !!,” Aoko wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST