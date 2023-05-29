Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 29, 2023 – Former Head of Public Service, Dr. Joseph Kinyua, has landed a new job after rejecting a job he was offered by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

In a statement on Monday, Kenya Commercial Bank announced the election of Kinyua as the new Chairman of the Board, subject to regulatory approval.

Kinyua’s appointment follows the retirement of Mr. Andrew Wambari Kairu, who served as Chairman for five years in line with the Board Charter.

Dr. Kinyua’s election marks a significant development for the bank, bringing in a seasoned professional with extensive experience in public administration.

Kinyua’s career began in 1978 as an assistant lecturer at the University of Nairobi. He began working at the Central Bank of Kenya as an economist in 1980 and eventually attained the position of director of research.

Before returning to the Central Bank of Kenya, he served as an economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 1985 to 1990.

From January 2003 until his appointment as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Planning and National Development in January 2003, Kinyua was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

He has held positions on several state corporation boards. He serves as an Alternate Governor on the Board of Governors of the World Bank and on the Programme Committee of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST