Friday, May 19, 2023 – An undercover cop has paraded the faces of notorious thugs behind criminal activities in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

They collude with a lady called Mercy Mutuku, famously known as Bosslady.

Mercy camps in bars around Eastlands preying on unsuspecting men.

She then colludes with the armed thugs to rob her victims once they step out of the club.

The motorbike-riding thugs trail the victims and rob them at gunpoint.

See their photos below.

