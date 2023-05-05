Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 5, 2023 – K-pop group, NMIXX member Kyujin seemed to be in shock as she rushed to pick up a crawling baby who got away from its parent to climb on stage while the South Korean girl band were performing.

In a viral video on Twitter, one concertgoer in the crowd captured the moment someone yelled, “Hello, the baby!” as the K-pop musician, 16, handed the little one back to its mom.

The twitter user also explained that the baby had been “in their stroller to the side next to security with noise canceling headphones” on and had been sleeping for most of the show.

“by the end the baby woke up and their mama had to hold them for a bit until the girls started interacting,” the fan shared.

The concertgoer wrote in a follow-up tweet that it was “irresponsible to sit your baby on the stage,” adding that as “soon as the girls started interacting everyone got out of their SEATED seats and started pushing towards stage.”

“Everyone was fighting to get to the front it was literally just insane I cannot,” the shocked fan added.

Another Twitter user posted a video of Kyujin playing with the baby and then holding her hands up in a motion to keep the infant from coming back on stage. It is unclear if this was before or after its notable getaway attempt.

Twitter users are slamming the parent for bringing the baby to the seemingly chaotic event.

“Joking aside thats horrible parenting who tf brings a baby to a concert and lets it go on a stage like that not funny at all,” one user wrote.

On the other hand, others thought that the baby seemed to be having a great time.

“This is so funny. The baby looks happy too,” one person wrote.

Watch the video below