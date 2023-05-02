Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Super model Kendall Jenner and singer, Bad Bunny, were pictured attending the Met Gala after party on Monday night, May 1.

This is the first time the pair stepped out to an event together without hiding from cameras or stepping into separate cars.

The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Puerto Rican music star were seen heading to the private after party in New York City.

Kendall was dressed in a racy bodysuit with black lingerie on top. Bad Bunny was dressed casually in a brown jacket and pants along with suede boots.