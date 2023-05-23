Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Yesterday’s Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference (NDC) held at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi did not lack some drama.

This is after the preacher of the day turned the heat on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, EALA MP Kanini Kega, and Nominated MP Sabina Chege and reduced them to nothing over their nefarious plot to take control of the party.

Reverend Moses Ndegwa from PCEA called out the rebel Jubilee leaders in an attack that roped in DP Gachagua and the entire Jubilee administration.

The preacher went political after he candidly told delegates that they will not allow Jubilee to be taken over by others.

“Go and tell Riggy G (DP Gachagua) to form his own party with Kanini Kega and Sabina Chege. They should wait for 2027. Go and tell them we are not letting go of this party,” Reverend Ndegwa said.

At the same time, the man of the cloth challenged President William Ruto’s government to focus on the development promises they made to Kenyans rather than channelling their energy into fighting the Jubilee party.

“Go tell them they promised us gas, now it is gas cylinders, they should concentrate on that… Go and tell them our boss and party leader is back. Go and tell them to focus on Shakahola where hundreds of people have been buried,” Ndegwa said.

“We are tired of tribal appointments, leave our house alone. We are blessed to have our leaders. Tell them our father is back.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST