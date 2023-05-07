Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – President William Ruto admitted that he was warned by Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale about folding the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party in 2016.

In Duale’s memoir, For The Record, Ruto noted that he believed the merger of URP and The National Alliance (TNA) was a miscalculated move.

However, he trusted Uhuru and could not believe that the former president could stab him in the back’.

“William, I think we are making a mistake,” he (Duale) stated. He recalled the single-party era when political dreams were killed and ambitions crushed inside the ruling party. A Jubilee party could do that, he warned.

“No, let’s do it. Let’s merge our parties. If it works, it’s a victory for the country. If it flops, at least we’ll say we tried. We cannot have ethnic parties. We must change our politics,” I told him,” Ruto recalled his conversation with Duale, in the book’s forward.

This humbling confession by Ruto offers insight into how detailed the book, which reveals intrigues into the Jubilee administration.

“He (Duale) had learned how to read people very well, and he knew how some politicians behaved. I still had trust in the capacity of people to do good. I believed that we, all the politicians in Jubilee, wanted the best for Kenya. National unity was at the top of that agenda.”

“As it turned out, he was right. I was wrong,” Ruto revealed.

Additionally, Ruto divulged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta betrayed them without any clear indication.

He also lamented that Uhuru’s close friends started insulting him and was later shocked to hear Uhuru accusing him of plotting to impeach him together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Months later, I was shocked when the President turned around and said that he had to dump me because he knew I was working with Raila to impeach him. It didn’t make sense. I was not angry, I was horrified. Why would I help him regain power and then push for his removal?”

“I was ashamed on his behalf, because, through his utterances, the politics of lies, deceit and betrayal was now firmly inside the State House,” Ruto lamented.

Uhuru, before the election, accused Ruto of early campaigns and derailing the Jubilee agenda.

