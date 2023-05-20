Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Royal Media Services (RMS) Group Editorial Director Linus Kaikai has advised President William Ruto to refrain from commenting on his pledge to reduce the price of gas cylinders to Ksh300.

Speaking during the News Gang Show, Kaikai opined that the delayed actualization of Ruto’s promise made on March 2 had painted him in a bad light.

According to Kaikai, Ruto only needed to make such promises after his team completed plans to roll out the project or pledge.

He acknowledged the difficulties that the Head of State had when addressing the delays over the programme’s roll-out during a roundtable interview with journalists last Sunday.

“It’s probably time the President steps back and says nothing about cooking gas for a while until his government, especially the Treasury, figures out how this benefit will be rolled out.

“Otherwise, it is coming out as a non-believable story. It does not paint the President well especially when timelines are starting to lapse,” he cautioned.

Nonetheless, he criticised the advisors of the President for failing to guide their boss accordingly.

Ruto, according to Kaikai, was boxing himself into a corner given that the promise – which he described as noble – was warmly welcomed by Kenyans.

“Do you remember how women cheered when Ruto made the promises at KICC? How will those women feel on June 2 while purchasing the cylinders yet they were promised low prices by June 1?” he wondered.

The journalist was referring to Ruto’s pledge to lower the cost of gas cylinders from Ksh2,800 to Ksh300.

While making the pronouncement during the International Womens Day celebrations at KICC, Ruto indicated that the new prices would take effect from June 1.

However, during a joint media interview on Sunday, Ruto noted that the plan could not be actualized as it was not added to the supplementary budget.

“If we had passed it through the supplementary budget, June would be possible. But we tried to, and it was impossible because it would force us to change a certain law,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.