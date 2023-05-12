Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 12, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called out President William Ruto for abandoning projects in Luo Nyanza.

Speaking in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, on Thursday, Raila claimed that the government has diverted funds meant for the completion of the Sh20 billion Koru Soin dam to other projects.

Raila claimed that former President Kenyatta had appropriated financing for the dam and that the contractor had relocated to the site before the Kenya Kwanza government took over.

“We had sat down with the former President and he allocated money and brought a contractor but Ruto’s government has removed the allocation in the budget. They have diverted the money to other projects,” he said.

The Azimio chief alleged that Nyanza residents are being sidelined by the current government for failing to vote for President Ruto in the 2022 general election.

“In this government, Ruto is the managing director and Gachagua is his deputy. They manage it how they want. They have distributed shares how it pleases them, our people are victims because they did not vote for them.

“Our people are paying taxes and collecting revenue but when that money goes to the Treasury our people do not get anything,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.