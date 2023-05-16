Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – President William Ruto dismissed questions about his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua’s statement that Kenya operates as a shareholding company where appointments are based on votes.

Speaking at a joint media briefing at State House in Nairobi on Sunday, Ruto told off Citizen TV Journalist Ayub Abdikadir for bringing Gachagua into his interview, saying the Deputy President could explain himself.

He directed Ayub to approach Gachagua directly to find the answers he was looking for.

“My Deputy Rigathi Gachagua is not a madman,” President Ruto said. He threw up his hands in frustration and said: “Ask him”.

Gachagua has been claiming that government appointments must be based on the strength of the vote investment regions and communities put in the Ruto presidency.

According to the DP, after those who contributed to the formation of the Kenya Kwanza government have had their fill, the rest can have the morsels, if any.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.