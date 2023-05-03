Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga failed to turn up for anti-government protests that began from Kawangware through Kangemi-Waruku all the way to Kiambu County.

He instead was held up in a meeting at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Upper Hill, Nairobi, where they discussed a number of issues pertaining to the bipartisan talks.

At the complex, Raila together with other Azimio la Umoja leaders, held a Press Conference where they condemned what the coalition termed as unwarranted attacks on civilians by police officers.

“We laud the patriots who woke up early to defend their ideals despite unsupervised police brutality,” a statement read in parts.

Raila’s ODM had earlier claimed a successful procession, noting that the police accorded them respect during the demonstration.

“We have had a peaceful procession from Kawangware-Kangemi-Waruku-Westlands-Parklands-Muthaiga-Kiambu Rd with a full escort of the police in 15 land cruisers.

“Nobody was robbed. No mama mboga was harassed. Everyone was cheering on and saying how tired they are with the regime,” Raila’s ODM wrote on Twitter.

However, as it turned out, Raila was not in the motorcade the police were following as he was holed at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Upper Hill.

