Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has rudely responded to Nyandarua County Senator, John Methu after he claimed that he has Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers he was looking for.

Raila in response to Methu’s claims said he didn’t send him to look for servers.

“Senator Methu tells me that he is the one who has the server and he opened it. Who sent you to open the server?),” Raila asked

Raila, who spoke during the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi in Nyandarua on Saturday, said that he has a long history with President William Ruto and he knows what he is asking for.

“I have worked with President William Ruto for a long time now so when you talk like that I just look at him but I know he will cool down,” Raila said.

Methu on Saturday said that he has the server Raila has been looking for all along.

He added that he opened the servers and saw that Ruto won the 2022 general elections fairly.

“I want to apologize, forgive me because I heard that there is something you have been looking for in Nairobi, I am the one who has it. I heard that you lead demos and destroy people’s properties looking for servers and I am the one who has the servers, the server you were looking for in Nairobi, I am the one who opened it,” Methu explained.

