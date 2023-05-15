Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 15, 2023 – New Life prayer Centre and Church Pastor, Ezekiel Odero, has broken the law again while preaching at his Mavueni church on Sunday.

The controversial pastor was arrested a fortnight ago and accused of being involved in the Shakahola massacre, where his partner in crime, pastor Paul Makenzie, is accused of killing hundreds of his followers by telling them to starve to death in order to meet Jesus.

Ezekiel is out on a Sh 1.5 million cash bail, and during his release, the Judge directed him not to speak about his arrest in public.

However, on Sunday, Ezekiel broke the court orders and spoke about his arrest.

The pastor said the seven days he was detained were the toughest time of his life.

“Siku ya leo huwa yangu na wanangu na huwa nawaita kila Jumapili kwa ajili ya kuwapa kile ambacho nilipewa na Yesu ndio maana siku ya Jumapili kwa ibada zote huwa tofauti. Tulikuwa na seven days ambazo hatukuwa na ibada. Zilikuwa siku ngumu kwangu kwa sababu sijawahi zoea kukaa bila ibada kuombea watu. Ilikuwa inanitatiza. Wasiwasi niliyokuwa nayo zaidi ilikuwa ni imani yenu,” Ezekiel said.

