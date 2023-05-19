Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, is currently begging for a job from President William Ruto, six months after he was fired as state house adviser following the retirement of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During Uhuru’s tenure, Ngunyi was eating life with a big spoon thanks to his propaganda and piecemeal political analysis to praise the former Jubilee regime.

When Ruto took power last year, Mutahi was among dozens of political orphans sent home because they were against his presidency.

However, after staying jobless for months, Mutahi Ngunyi is begging for a job from President William Ruto, going by messages he is posting on social media.

On Thursday, Ngunyi praised William Ruto after he received a standing ovation while delivering his speech at the Pan-African Parliament Summit in South Africa.

The African leaders rose to acknowledge his point and nodded in unison amidst claps and screams as he argued his case before the summit.

The President was ranting over the mistreatment of African heads of state when attending to invites by European nations.

Ruto said that African heads of state are most of the time not given a platform to explain their issues in-depth.

In a tweet, Ngunyi compared Ruto to the late former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe,who had a great oratory gift during his prime.

Mugabe was also a great debater and had a gift of diplomacy.

“Like him; hate him, Ruto is the NEXT Mugabe in African DIPLOMACY – in a NICE way. Watched him address the AU Parliament. He was DARING.

“His Hustler Diplomacy reminds me of the FRANKNESS and PURITY of our LIBERATORS. Sankara, Lumumba, Nkruma. May he SURVIVE the vice of COLONIZERS,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.