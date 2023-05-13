Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 13, 2023 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has blasted local media stations after they glorified the handshake between President William Ruto and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, during the burial of Mau Mau freedom fighter, Mukami Kimathi, in Nyandarua on Saturday.

Raila and Ruto embraced each other during the burial that was attended by senior government officials, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

Citizen TV was the first media station to report the handshake between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“President Ruto and Raila Odinga shake hands during the burial of late field marshal Mukami Kimathi,” Citizen TV reported

However, in a fast response, Miguna asked Citizen TV, whom he termed as Githeri Media, whether they expected Raila and Ruto to box at each other during the burial of Mukami Kimathi.

“Did the Githeri Media expect them to box each other at a funeral?” Miguna asked on his Twitter page.

