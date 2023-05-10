Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – Local journalists were reportedly humiliated when President Ruto held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at State House last week.

According to rumour mill, local journalists were not allowed to ask questions during the high-profile meeting but their counterparts from international media houses were given a chance to ask Ruto and the visiting German chancellor questions.

They were also almost forgotten when the meals were being served.

Here’s a snippet from Daily Nation on the story.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.